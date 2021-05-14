Luiz To Leave Arsenal End Of Season After Just Two Seasons

Brazilian defender David Luiz will leave Arsenal at the end of the season when his contract expires.

It has been widely reported that the Brazilian, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea two years ago for an £8million fee, informed the Gunners he would not sign an extension to his deal this week.

The 34-year-old has been linked with a free transfer to David Beckham’s Inter Miami, where he would join up with former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Blaise Matuidi in the MLS.

Luiz has since played 73 times for the Gunners, scoring four times.

He helped Arsenal the FA Cup last season, defeating former club Chelsea 2-1 in the Wembley final.

Luiz, who has made 57 caps for Brazil, has missed Arsenal’s last three games with a hamstring injury.

Mikel Arteta still has plenty of options in central defence with the likes of Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari and Gabriel having featured prominently this…