Man City Set New Record After Edging Newcastle In Seven-Goal Thriller 

Manchester City set a new all-time record in England’s top 4 league tiers after pipping Newcastle United 4-3 away on Friday’s Premier League tie.

The win means Man City are now the first team in the history of the top four tiers of English football to win 12 consecutive league games away from home, since the formation of the Football League in 1888.

A hat-trick from Ferran Torres was the highlight of a remarkable game that swung back and forth which was eventually won by the newly crowned Premier League champions.

Man City went behind to Emil Krafth’s powerful header from Jonjo Shelvey’s corner in the 25th minute.

Joao Cancelo equalised for Man City on 39 minutes with a deflected effort into the bottom right corner before Torres expertly turned home Ilkay Gundogan’s free-kick in the 42nd minute to make it 2-1 to Pep Guardiola’s men.

On the stroke of half-time City defender…