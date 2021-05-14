Meet Super Eagles New Boy, Abraham Ayomide Marcus

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr on Friday named his provisional squad for the prestige international friendly against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Austria on Friday, June 4.

Prominent on the list is Portugal-based Abraham Ayomide Marcus.

The midfielder currently plays for Portuguese Segunda Liga outfit CD Feirense and is rated the best player in the team.

The 21-year-old linked up with CD Feirense from Remo Stars Academy in Nigeria in 2018 and was only promoted to the first team this season.



Marcus is Feirense’s top scorer in the league this season with 11 goals in 24 appearances.

Only three players; Cassiano (16), Mohamed Bouldini (13) and Abdul Aziz Yakubu (12) have scored more goals than him in the Segunda Liga this season.

The talented midfielder was named Liga 2 best Player of the Month in January.

He can play on the left-wing and as a centre-forward.

