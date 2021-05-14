Nigeria Move Within 5 Places Of Qualifying

Team Nigeria’s 4x400m Mixed Relay team got off to a good start at the PVAMU track meet in Texas on Wednesday, running a new 3:18.53 Nigerian record to win the event and move to withing five places of sealing a spot in the event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The quartet of Nse Uko Imaobong, Patience Okon-George, Nathaniel Samson and Sikiru Adeyemi made history as the first quartet to dorn the country’s colours in the event.

The team, according to the latest ranking released by World Athletics are now 21st behind Germany who presently occupy the 16th qualifying spot for Tokyo Olympicss, Kenya, France, Czech Republic and Colombia.

Olamide George, acting president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria is confident the team will qualify for not just the mixed relay event of Tokyo Olympics but also the men and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m events.

“We are…