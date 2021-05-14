Parker Unsure Whether Fulham Will Keep Aina And Maja

Fulham manager Scott Parker is not certain whether Nigerian duo Ola Aina and Josh Maja will remain at the club beyond this summer.

The duo are on loan at the club from Torino and Girondis Bordeaux respectively.

The Cottagers will play in the Sky Bet Championship next season following their relegation from the Premier League.

“I don’t know where the players are, (in terms of) what they cost and at this moment it’s not something that’s in the forefront of my mind,”Parker said.

“There’s also other elements; finances, players’ contracts. There’s a whole load of different avenues and that’s why we need to sit down and work out the best way.

“After the final game we need to sit down and work out what are the best plans to go forward; recruitment, who we buy, who we don’t buy, who we sell.”

Aina has appeared 30 times for the Cottagers in the Premier League so far this term, starting all 30 and has scored twice in the 2-0 defeats of west Brom and Everton….