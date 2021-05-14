Rohr Has Named A Solid Squad For Cameroon Friendly -Aikhomogbe

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhomogbe has reacted to the provisional squad list released by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr for the international friendly game against Cameroon, Completesports report.

Recall that on Friday, the German tactician released a 31-man list that includes notable names such as captain, Ahmed Musa, deputy captain, William Troost Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, Paul Onuachu to mention a few.

Reacting to the list from his base in Cairo, Egypt, Aikhomogbe in an interview with Completesports.com stated that he’s impressed with Rohr’s squad and hopes that the best are picked for the game against Cameroon.

“I am quite impressed with the players listed by Gernot Rohr for the international friendly game against Cameroon. Most especially in the attack where you have players such as Simy…