Rohr Lists Musa, Ekong, 29 Others In Provisional Squad For Cameroon Friendly In Austria

Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has drawn up a provisional squad list of 31 players for Nigeria’s international friendly game against 2021 AFCON hosts the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

The list was announced by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Communications Department on Friday.

The friendly will hold on Friday, 4th June 2021 at the Wiener Neustadt in the Austrian capital, Vienna starting from 8.30pm Austria time.

Headlining the list is Captain Ahmed Musa, with deputy captain William Ekong, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo and forwards Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Chukwueze also called.

Feirense of Portugal forward Abraham Marcus is called for the first time and Enyimba Anayo Iwuala, who was invited for the AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho in March was also invited.

The provisional list of 31 will be whittled down to 23 before the…