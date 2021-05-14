Saka Models Arsenal’s New Away Kit For Next Season 

Bukayo Saka was among Arsenal stars who modelled the club’s new away kit for the 2021-22 season.

Arsenal officially announced the unveiling of the new kit on their official website on Friday.

Other stars who modelled the kit include club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe.

Launched on the 50th anniversary of Arsenal’s FA Cup win in 1971, the colour – officially detailed as Pearl Citrine by adidas – is similiar to that worn on Wembley half a century below.

The yellow also follows a similar theme of Gunners’ away kits, with a brighter yellow on show as recently as the 2019-20 season.

The design is completed with the traditional three adidas stripes on the shoulders and a black-and-red trim around the collar and sleeves.

Perhaps the most striking design aspect is the club crest, or lack thereof.

Instead of the…