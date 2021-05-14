Saudi League: Ighalo Bags Brace In Al Shabab’s Defeat To Al Ittifaq

Odion Ighalo scored twice as Al Shabab surrender a two-goal lead to lose 4-3 against Al Ittifaq in their Saudi Arabia Professional League clash at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Friday night, reports Completesports.com.

Ighalo opened scoring for Al Shabab in the 11th minute after he was set up Turki Al-Amaar.

The forward doubled the advantage from the spot in the 22nd minute.

The 31-year-old has now scored five goals in 10 league appearances for the Lions.

The hosts however rallied back to win the thrilling contest.

Al Shabab are second on the table with 48 points from 27 games.

