‘Super Eagles Will Be Kept Busy In Coming Months’

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has confirmed that the Super Eagles will be kept busy with international friendly games ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Pinnick made this confirmation via a chat with @OgaNlaMedia, where he said that the team will engage a yet-to-be-announced Africa opposition in June.

Recall that the senior national team was expected to face Liberia in June in the 2022 World Cup qualifier before the qualifiers were postponed to September due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Fifa Council member Pinnick Amaju; “We want to keep the Super Eagles busy in this coming next month knowing fully well bulk of the leagues in Europe would have come to an end.

“After they rest a while, they should engage in top grade friendly in order to keep the boys in better shape ahead of World Cup qualifiers which is crucial for us as a Nation,” he added.

