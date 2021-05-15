Adarabioyo: Fulham’s Relegation Difficult To Take

Tosin Adarabioyo can’t hide his disappointment with Fulham’s relegation from the Premier League, reports Completesports.com.

The Whites were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday following a 2-0 home defeat to Burnley.

“Unsuccessful, obviously,” Adarabioyo told the club website.

“We’ve not accomplished what we set out to do, so it’s been an unsuccessful campaign.

“Everyone’s quite down about the fact that we’ve been relegated, but we’ve got to push on. There’s nothing we can do about that now, we just have to keep looking forwards.

“I hope the fans know that we did give 100 per cent. We did fall short, but we’re going to try our best to push again next season.

“They’ve been a huge miss, especially in the home games, we’ve missed those fans that are able to give you that extra push in home games.

“Next season we’ll build again and try and get ourselves back in this league where we all want to be.”

Adarabioyo also highlighted…