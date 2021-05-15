Al Ahly, Zamalek, Moroccan Clubs Join Iwuala Chase

Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek are the latest clubs to be linked with Enyimba winger Anayo Iwuala, Completesports.com reports.

Two Moroccan clubs Raja Club Athletic and Wydad Casablanca are also interested in signing the player.

A number of European clubs have been linked with the player who has impressed with Enyimba this season.

The Peoples Elephant are willing to sell the winger for €1m.

Iwuala made his debut for Nigeria in March during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 22-year-old has been capped twice by the three-time African champions.

He was on Friday named in the squad for next month’s friendly against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Austria.

