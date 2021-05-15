Aribo In Action, Balogun Not Listed As Rangers Thrash Aberdeen

Rangers rounded off the 2020/2021 Scottish Premiership undefeated after thrashing Aberdeen 4-0, their 19th win from 19 games at home, in the final game of the season on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was in action for Steven Gerrard side while compatriot Leon Balogun was not included in the squad.

Rangers finished the campaign without defeat for the first time in 122 years, recorded 32 wins and six draws from 38 league games meaning they finished at the top of the league with 102 points.

They have also equalled the record for most clean sheets kept in the Scottish top-flight with 26, set by Celtic way back in the 1913/14 season.

In Saturday’s game against Aberdeen, Rangers opened the scoring after just five minutes when James Tavernier’s cross was deflected off Jack MacKenzie and palmed in by Joe Lewis in goal for the visitors.

Kemar Roofe bagged a brace. The first came from some…