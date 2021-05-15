CACC: Enyimba Will Give Everything To Beat Pyramid

Enyimba FC goalkeeper John Noble says he’s prepared to shed the last pint of his blood in a bid to ensure the team overcomes Egyptian’s Pyramid in the quarter-final of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Enyimba’s Group A was on fire until the last round, before they succeeded in finishing first after collecting nine points from three victories and losing three matches.

On the other hand, Pyramid booked their ticket at the quarterfinals after finishing the group stage second in Group D with 12 points, winning in four matches and losing in the remaining two matches which were against group leaders Morocco’s Rajaa Casablanca who have won all their games.

Read Also: Idowu Keeps Khimki Waiting On Contract Extension Offer

However, in a chat with a Lagos-based radio station, Noble, who was part of Gernot Rohr’s squad that qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, stated that the players are determined to make Nigeria proud by beating Pyramid.

“We said to ourselves that…