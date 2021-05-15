CD Feirense Celebrate Marcus’ Super Eagles Invitation For Cameroon Friendly

CD Feirense have celebrated their midfielder Abraham Marcus invitation by Nigeria for next month’s international friendly against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Completesports.com reports.

Marcus, 21, was named in the 31-man squad for the friendly billed for Austria on June 4 by Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr on Friday.



The Remo Stars Academy product got his reward for impressive displays in the Segunda Liga this season.

He has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 24 league appearances for the club this season.

“Marcus was called to the NATIONAL TEAM of Nigeria 🇳🇬

💎 An absolute debut that makes us so proud,” the club tweeted.

