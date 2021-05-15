Enyimba Boss Osho Wary Of ‘ Dangerous Opponent’ Pyramids FC

Enyimba head coach Fatai Osho reckoned his team must be at their against Egyptian club Al Masry in Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup, quarter-final first leg clash in Cairo, reports Completesports.com.

The Aba giants edged out Orlando Pirates of South Africa 1-0 in their last group game with Cyril Olisema scoring a late winner.

The two-time African champions have lost all their away games in the competition this season.

Al Masry, who are last season’s finalists have won 10 out of their last 11 games across all competitions.



Enyimba will be without talented winger Anayo Iwuala who is suspended for the game, while Nabil Yarou is out due to passport issues.

Left-back Imo obot, Stanley Okorom, Samson Obi, and Sadiq Abubakar are also unavailable for selection.

“It’s going to be a big match everybody knows that, pyramids FC over time they have really established themselves at the level of the continent and…