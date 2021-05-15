Exclusive: Be Meticulous In Your Selection Of Strikers For Cameroon Game

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie has urged Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to be meticulous in the selection of strikers for the team ahead of next month’s clash against Cameroon in an international friendly game, Completesports report.

Recall that on Friday, the German tactician released a provisional list of 31 players that will prosecute the game against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Austria on June 4.

Notable on the strikers’ lists are Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Sadiq Umar, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simo, Henry Onyekuru, Peter Olayinka, Terem Moffi, Paul Onuachu, and Simy Nwankwo.

Some of the strikers have been painting Europe with goals and Akpoborie in a chat with Completesports.com stated that Rohr should use the Cameroon game to give a few of the strikers the chance to prove their worth.

“I am really impressed with the list of players in…