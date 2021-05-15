FA Cup Final Airs Live On StarTimes Today

Chelsea will face Leicester City for the FA Cup final in Wembley today at 5:15 pm.

The match will air live and in HD on StarTimes’ World Football channel which is on its basic bouquet at N160 per day (antenna users) or smart bouquet at N200 (dish users).

Mateo Kovacic, Andreas Christensen and N’Golo Kante are available for Chelsea’s FA Cup final against Leicester. Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the game, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed that all three players are in the squad and that Kepa Arrizabalaga will be in goal against the Foxes.

The Blues go into the FA Cup final at Wembley against Leicester City as the favourites, especially as their last two results saw them beat some pretty impressive opponents.

Thanks to a stellar squad led by two German internationals Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are the favourites of the final. But Leicester could surprise the Blues, which are battling on many fronts.

One African international who…