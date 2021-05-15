Gernot Rohr Owed Six Months Salary By The NFF

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has not been paid his wages by the Nigeria Football Federation for six months, Completesports.com reports.

Veteran sports journalist, Osasu Obayiwana broke the news on his Twitter handle on Friday.

The Super Eagles have also not been paid bonuses for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Read Also: Saudi League: Ighalo Grabs Brace In Al Shabab’s Defeat To Al Ittifaq

“Gernot Rohr, the @NGSuperEagles manager, is currently owed 6 months wages by @thenff. This also applies to the technical staff whose salaries he pays from his own wages,”Obayiwana tweeted.

“Meanwhile, the @NGSuperEagles players have not been paid any bonuses for the entire #AFCON2022 qualifying series.”

Rohr’s contract has been severally breached a number of times by the leadership of the NFF.

The Super Eagles will face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a prestige friendly in Autria on June 4.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140%…