Lineker Charges Ndidi, Iheanacho, Leicester Teammates Ahead FA Cup

Legendary England striker Gary Lineker has charged Super Eagles stars Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and their Leicester teammates, as they face Chelsea in today’s FA Cup final with Chelsea, Completesports.com reports.

Leicester will be hoping to clinch a first ever FA Cup title when they take on Chelsea inside Wembley stadium.

The Foxes hold the unwanted record of four final appearances without emerging champions.

For Chelsea, they are gunning for a ninth title and a first since beating Manchester United in the 2018 final.

And looking ahead to Saturday’s showpiece, Lineker who featured for Leicester from 1978 to 1985, admits being nervous.

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle:”Haven’t felt this nervous about a game since probably the semifinal of Italia ‘90. At least I had the excuse of playing in that game and potentially letting the country down….