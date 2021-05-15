Maduka Okoye Is Worth Gold For Us

Sparta Rotterdam manager Henk Fraser has heaped plaudits on Maduka Okoye following the goalkeeper’s superb display in Thursday’s 0-0 home draw against Utrecht, reports Completesports.com.

The visitors dominated the game but Okoye made a number of crucial saves to deny them the chance of claiming a vital win.

The Nigeria international has now kept 10 clean sheets in 27 league appearances for Sparta Rotterdam this season.

The 21-year-old is now one of only five goalkeepers in the Dutch Eredivise to reach double figures in terms of clean sheets and he is actually joint third in the ranking with Erwin Mulder of SC Heerenveen who has also kept 10 clean sheets.



Okoye has been linked with a move to champions Ajax but Fraser , who is keen to see the young goalie remain at the Sparta-stadion admitted it will be difficult for the club to keep him beyond this summer.

“I don’t want to lose Maduka, not even…