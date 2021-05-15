Man United Set To Make  £40m Bid For Madrid Defender Varane

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly preparing to launch a £40m offer for Real Madrid French defender Raphael Varane.

Man United are expected to bring a new centre-back to the club this summer as a partner for Harry Maguire, and Varane has been strongly linked with a switch to Old Trafford in recent months.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner remains a key figure at the Bernabeu, but his current deal is due to expire next summer, and there have been suggestions that Madrid would be open to a sale in the upcoming market.

Also Read: Meet Super Eagles New Boy, Abraham Ayomide Marcus

And according to The Mirror, Man United are lining up a £40m offer for Varane who is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League during this summer’s transfer window.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions have failed to sign Varane on two previous occasions but are now confident of bringing him to the club ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

The centre-back,…