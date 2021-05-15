NPFL: Musa To Make Kano Pillars Debut Vs Adamawa United Sunday

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa will make his debut for Kano Pillars against Adamawa United on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

The matchday 21 encounter will take place at the Ahmadu Bellow Stadium, Kaduna.

”#PILADA

@NGSuperEagles forward @Ahmedmusa718 to make debut,”reads a tweet on LMC Twitter handle.

Musa rejoined Kano Pillars on a short-term deal for the rest of the season last month.

Musa previously played for the Pride of Kano in 2009 where he ended the season as the top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League with 18 goals before moving to VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands.

The winger became a free agent after parting ways with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr on October 25, 2020.

