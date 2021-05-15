Ogu Hopes Iheanacho, Ndidi Win FA Cup

Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu says he hopes the duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi win today’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Iheanacho and Ndidi have played a key role in Leicester City’s fine run in both the Premier League and FA Cup. Recall that the former Golden Eaglets star netted the winning goal that sinked Southampton in the semi-final.

A victory for the duo will see them joined the likes of Daniel Amokachi, Celestine Babayaro, Nwankwo Kanu, John Utaka, Mikel Obi, Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses that have won the trophy.

Reacting to today’s FA Cup final, Ogu via his official twitter handle hoped God will be on their side against Chelsea.

“Dear lord Jesus, I’m a fan of my brothers @Ndidi25 and @67Kelechi in their FA cup final today. Lord Jesus, may they win it for us all and for their family. AMEN.”

Standing in Leicester’s way are Thomas Tuchel’s dogged and determined Chelsea outfit, who have been…