Onuachu Nets Goal No. 35, Dessers Scores Winner As Genk Beat Anderlect

Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers were on target as Genk defeated Anderlecht 2-1 away in the play-offs, to give their Belgian league title hopes a big boost, Completesports.com reports.

Onuachu has now scored 35 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for Genk this season.

On his part, Dessers scored his first goal since 6th December 2020 and has now scored five goals in 32 appearances in all competitions this term.

Onuachu opened scoring in the 16th minute before Lukas Nmecha equalised for Anderlecht on 31 minutes.

Dessers, who replaced Onuachu on 76 minutes scored the winning goal in the 86th minute.

Saturday’s win took Genk’s points to 38 in the four-team league title play-offs just two points behind leaders Club Brugge, who could stretch their lead at the top if they beat visiting Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Genk will welcome Royal Antwerp in their next game on Thursday.

