Serie A Club Lazio Interested In Onuachu

Serie A club Lazio have been linked with a move for Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu has scored 34 goals across all competitions for Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk this season.

The 26-year-old was linked with a move to French club Olympic Lyon in January but the Ligue 1 club instead signed Algeria forward Islam Slimani from Leicester City.

According to Real Radio, Lazio have strong interest in the forward and will look to sign him this summer.

Scottish Premiership club Glasgow Celtic are also rumoured to be interested in the player.

Genk are willing to sell Onuachu but won’t accept anything less than €30m for the Nigeria international.

He linked up with Genk from Danish club FC Midtylland in 2019.

