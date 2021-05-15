Spurs Star Alli Spotted Kissing Guardiola’s Daughter Maria

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli has been spotted kissing Pep Guardiola’s daughter Maria Guardiola at a rooftop bar.

Alli was seen with Maria in London as he appeared to put his split with long-term girlfriend Ruby Mae behind him.

Alli and Maria sat together on a bench before the 25-year-old made his move at the swanky Cloud 9 bar.

It is understood that the pair first met last month.

Also Read: Serie A Club Lazio Interested In Onuachu

Alli’s kiss with Maria occurred last Sunday, 24 hours after Spurs had lost 3-1 against Leeds at Elland Road.



Dele Alli photographed kissing Pep Guardiola’s daughter Maria

Alli was wearing a white T-shirt and green baseball cap whilst Maria was wearing a white hoodie.

An onlooker told The Sun: “Dele and Maria didn’t seem to have a care in the world.

“They didn’t mind who saw them as they smooched in front of the DJ booth.

“It was packed with hundreds of revellers watching on. All the tables had been booked and were completely…