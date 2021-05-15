Super Eagles Target Danjuma Hopes To Make Holland Euro 2020 Squad

Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma hopes to make the Dutch national team selection for the European Championship.

Danjuma has so far enjoyed a fine campaign with the Cherries netting 15 times in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 24-year-old has been capped twice by the Netherlands with one goal to his name.



He secretly hopes for a call from manager Frank De Boer, who can include three extra players in his European Championship selection.

“I would really like to come out for my country”, he tells VoetbalPrimeur.

“I have already done that and I was even allowed to score for my country. That feeling is indescribable.

“Everyone wants to go to the European Championship. That is what you dream of as a little boy and what you want to assert yourself.

“But I am not the one who is in control and selects the players.”

