Top 10 Nigerian Football Players Aiming High For 2022

The Nigerian national team the Super Eagles are determined to make their mark at the 2022 World Cup. They have a healthy core group of players in Europe and the team is definitely on the rise.

At the moment the squad under coach Gernot Rohr is getting ready for World Cup qualifying in 2021. They are in Group C with Cape Verde, Liberia, and the Central African Republic.

Currently ranked 32 in the FIFA Rankings, the Super Eagles have been to six of the last eight World Cups since 1990. The 1994 competition is considered by many to have been their best performance. In 2018 they did not qualify for the second round and this has led to adjustments to the program.

Soccer fans across Africa are geared to watch the qualifying games keenly, hoping for success for their favourite teams. And of course punters everywhere will be placing their bets on who will make it into the tournament line up. 22Bet Uganda is one of the premier African online betting sites favoured by punters because of…