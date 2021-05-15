World Athletics Rejects Gusau’s AFN Congress, Upholds 2017 Constitution

World Athletics has rejected the affirmation of the 2019 constitution by a purported virtual congress of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) held on Wednesday May 12, 2021 and re-affirmed that the 2017 constitution adopted at the AFN Congress of November 16, 2017 remains the working document for the federation and will be used to conduct elections into the executive board of the AFN on or before June 14, 2021.

In a letter signed by Carolyn Launios, the Executive Assistant to Mr John Ridgeon, the Chief Executive Officer of World Athletics and addressed to Mr Shehu Ibrahim Gusau, the world governing body for the sport affirmed it has never recognised the 2019 constitution purportedly adopted at a disputed congress in Awka in December 2019 and warned of dire consequences if its instructions are not followed.

“We understand that President Gusau has issued an invitation virtual -extra-ordinary congress on Wednesday 12 May and there is an item to adopt the AFN constitution for…