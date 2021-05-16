Abraham’s Girlfriend Slams Tuchel Over Chelsea’s FA Cup Final Squad Snub 

Tammy Abraham’s long-time girlfriend, Leah Monroe, took to Instagram to blast Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, after he left out her man from the Blues squad for Saturday’s FA Cup final against Leicester City.

Tuchel had no place in his match day squad for Abraham – despite him being Chelsea’s top scorer this season.

Timo Werner started in attack for Chelsea, with Olivier Giroud and record signing Kai Havertz both among the substitutes.

That left Abraham – in attendance at Wembley – to watch from the stands.

Reacting to the snub, she wrote in a now-deleted post:“How on earth do you make the decision to leave your top goal scorer out of the squad for a final!?!”

“The same person who even scored the goals to actually qualify for this competition? “It’s not making any sense to me whatsoever.”

She also added: “Not even the bench?! This has to be a joke.”

Chelsea went on to lose the…