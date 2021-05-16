BREAKING: Oshoala Wins UEFA Women’s Champions League With Barcelona

Asisat Oshoala made a substitute appearance as Barcelona thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in the final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League in Gothenburg on Sunday night, reports Completesports.com.

Oshoala replaced Jenni Hermoso in the 71st minute of the encounter.

The Nigeria international was named in Barcelona’s squad after recovering from a foot injury.

The Blaugrana scored four goals in the first half.

