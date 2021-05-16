Chelsea Battle Ready To Overcome Leicester City -Pulisic

Chelsea midfielder, Christian Pulisic has revealed that the team is battle-ready to overcome Leicester City in today’s FA Cup clash at Wembley Stadium.

Pulisic, who is expected to be in the starting lineup against Leicester City made this known in an interview with ESPN.

“We know what Leicester is all about. They are going to battle, they are a tough team. They’ve done extremely well in the league this year. We know about their attacking ability and some of the players they have.

“So we expect them to come and battle. We are going to give it everything, and hopefully, if we play the way we do and we match their intensity, I think we can beat them.”

The US international also debunked reports circulating in social media that he’s unsettled at Stamford Bridge.

Read Also: Chelsea, Leicester City 90-Minute Away From FA Cup Glory

“I’m obviously happy here. It has been an incredible two years,” Pulisic – who has scored six goals this season.

“People have always doubted…