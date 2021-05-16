Dr Sid Congratulates Iheanacho, Ndidi On FA Cup Victory

Nigerian singer, Dr Sid has congratulated the duo of Super Eagles stars, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho for winning the FA Cup.

Recall that after winning the trophy the entire Leicester City players were spotted dancing on Dr Sid Song “Over Moon” in their dressing room.

Reacting to the video which has since gone viral Dr Sid wrote via his Twitter handle, ”Congratulations

@Ndidi25

I’m soo happy for you and

@67Kelechi

well deserved cup.”

Over The Moon was released in 2010 as part of Dr Sid’s album, ”Turning Point”. Production for the album took place during 2009 at Mo’ Hits recording studios and was handled by Don Jazzy Turning Point was nominated for the “Best R&B/Pop Album” award at the 2011…