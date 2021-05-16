Genk Reject Lazio €25m Offer For Onuachu

Belgian Pro League club Genk have turned down a €25m offer from Lazio for Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu has been linked a number of clubs in Europe following his impressive displays for the Smurfs this season.

The 26-year-old has scored 33 goals in 37 league appearances for Genk this season.

He was on target in the club’s 2-1 away win against Anderlecht on Saturday.

According to Eleven Sports Lazio are willing to pay €25m for the striker but Genk are holding out for €30m.

The former Belgian Pro League champions bought Onuachu for €6m two years ago from Danish outfit FC Midtylland.

