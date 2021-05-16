Iheanacho Targets FA Cup Glory With Leicester City

Kelechi Iheanacho is hoping to fulfil a long-term ambition by lifting the FA Cup on Saturday (today) against Chelsea, reports Completesports.com.

Leicester City will be up against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in the final at the Wembley Stadium.

The Nigeria international has scored 14 goals in 19 appearances in the competition.

The forward scored the winning goal in Leicester City’s semi-final victory against Southampton.



“I watched the FA Cup when I was little and now, I get the chance to play in the final. It’s really amazing, it’s a dream come true,” Iheanacho told Leicester Mercury.

“I didn’t expect the goal to come like it did, but we are in the final now, we are really happy, but we need to get back, work hard and hopefully win the final.”

Despite his scintillating form this season, the 24-year-old was quick to downplay the importance of his goals during the Foxes’ FA Cup…