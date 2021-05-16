I’m Proud Of Chelsea Despite Losing FA Cup To Leicester City -Peter Okoye

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare has congratulated Chelsea despite their 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the Final of the FA Cup on Saturday, Completesports report.

Peter, who won N48m after betting that Chelsea will win Man City in the Semi-Final, stated this via his official twitter handle.

He noted that he’s proud of the players and hope for the best in the UEFA Champions League final.

“Yes they didn’t win The FA cup. But I am so still proud of them. Congratulations to Leicester City! Up Chelsea!💙Proud Chelsea fan!!!💙💙💙”

Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s 137-year history on Saturday…