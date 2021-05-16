Kortrijk Belgian Club Celebrate Moffi’s First Super Eagles Call Up 

Belgian club KV Kortrijk have celebrated former player Terem Moffi’s first invitation to the Super Eagles.

Moffi was included in Gernot Rohr’s provisional squad list of 31 players for the international friendly against Cameroon. The friendly comes up on 4th June 2021 in Vienna, Austria.

The 21-year-old joined Kortrijk in January 2020 before leaving them on October same year for current club Lorient.

During his time at Kortrijk Moffi scored five goals in nine appearances.

And Kortrijk, who published a picture of him in their colours, wrote on their verified Twitter handle:”First national selection for our ex-player Terem Moffi.

“Good luck with Nigeria.”

Moffi has netted 14 goals in 30 Ligue 1 appearances for Lorient this season. He has 16 goals in 34 outings in all competitions.

By James Agberebi

