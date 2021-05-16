Nigeria’s Bolaji Wins Historic Gold At Spanish Para Badmington International Championship

Nigeria’s Eniola Bolaji made history as the first African to qualify for the final and win gold at a major para badminton international championship.

She achieved the feat by beating Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna 18-21, 21-14, 21-18 at the 2021 Spanish Para Badminton International championship which ended in Cartegena today Sunday 16th May.

Competing in the Female Standing 3 (SL3) category, the Nigerian lost the first game 18-21. However, she won the last two games 21-14, 21-18 to win the historic gold medal.

With the victory, she has also qualified for the World Para badminton Championship coming up in Japan in October.

During the medal presentation ceremony, a minute of applause was held to remember coach/player, Bello Oyebanji who died in a ghastly accident while trying to secure his visa for the tournament. The late Oyebanji discovered, trained and mentored the new Spanish international champion before he met his untimely death.

According to the President of the Badminton…