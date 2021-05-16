Oshoala’s Barcelona Chase First Women’s Champions League Title

Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona Ladies teammates will look to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the first time when they come up against Chelsea in Gothenburg on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

The Blaugrana lost 4-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the final two years ago with Oshoala netting their only goal of the game.

They will hope for better luck this time around against a strong Chelsea side, who are also chasing their first Champions League title.

Oshoala, who has batttled with injuries in recent weeks has been named in Barcelona’s squad for the game and is expected to start on the bench.

The two teams head into the game in boisterous mood after claiming the domestic titles in their countries last weekend.

