Osimhen’s Napoli Boost Top-Four Hopes With Fiorentina Win

Victor Osimhen put up a fine performance as Napoli boosted their chances of securing a Champions League ticket with a 2-0 away win against Fiorentina, reports Completesports.com.

Lorenzo Insigne’s strike and an own goal from Lorenzo Venuti handed the Partenopei all three points in the game.

Osimhen featured for 84 minutes in the game.

The 22-year-old has scored 10 goals in 23 league appearances for the club this season.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men moved to third position on the table with 76 points from 37 matches.

Napoli will host Hellas Verona in their last game of the campaign on Saturday, May 22 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

