“Perfect Birthday Gift For My Daughter” –Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has dedicated his first-ever FA cup win with Leicester City to his daughter, Jaina, who turned 1 on Friday, May 14.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international was among the squad who helped Leicester City claimed their ever FA Cup defeating Chelsea 1 – 0 at Wembley on Saturday night.

Ndidi in a post on Instagram on Saturday night described the victory a ‘perfect’ birthday gift for his daughter, who celebrated one year on Friday.

“Perfect birthday gift for my daughter 😭❤️ What a feeling having to see the fans again. Thank you everyone”, he wrote.

The midfield dynamo shared two messages, one by his daughter, wishing him good luck in the game, and the wife also hoping that Ndidi will make them proud.

Read Also: FA Cup: Leicester City Players Spotted Rocking Dr. SID Song “Over The Moon”

Ndidi also shared several photos showing him posing with the trophy.

The second Nigerian playing for Leicester is striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

On…