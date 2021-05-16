Santi Brace Earns Celta Vigo Shock Win Against Barcelona

A brace from Santi Mina shattered Barcelona’s dwindling hopes of winning the LaLiga title as Celta Vigo were 2-1 victors at the Nou Camp.

Lionel Messi briefly dragged Barca to within two points of leaders Atletico Madrid, who went on to beat Osasuna 2-1 thanks to a late Luis Suarez goal, but Santi’s brace created an insurmountable gap for Ronald Koeman’s men with just one league match remaining.

Furthermore, Real Madrid’s triumph at Athletic Bilbao leaves them as the only challengers to city rivals Atletico, with Barca now looking over their shoulders at fourth-placed Sevilla, who are two points behind.

In the 28th minute Messi netted his 30th league goal of the season by heading Sergio Busquets’ cross from deep on the left beyond Villar.

The hosts’ lead lasted only 10 minutes thanks to Santi, who capitalised on Iago Aspas’ assist to find the back of the net from outside the box with what was Celta’s first shot of the game.

Messi and substitute Martin…