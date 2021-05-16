Super Eagles Needs Quality Preparations To Qualify For Qatar 2022

President of the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) Amaju Pinnick has informed that the, Super Eagles can qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar come 2022 if they have quality preparations..

The three time AFCON champions will host arch rivals Cameroon Indomitable Lions in an international tune-up game in Austria come June.

Amaju, a member of FIFA Committee gave an intense analysis on why the boys need grade A friendly matches ahead of the qualifiers.

According to him, “I think the option of Cameroon boils down to having a Grade A friendly. Like I have said, the Indomitable Lions are one of the biggest African football country, they’ve got quality players and they are the first in history to have gotten to quarter final stage in the world Cup and have been to World Cup more than any other country in Africa and this is World Cup qualifiers we are talking about.



“We want to play top teams in Africa so when the World…