Willian Brazilian Winger Set To Leave Arsenal In Summer 

Brazilian star Willian is expected to leave Arsenal this summer with MLS side Inter Miami among those interested for the former Chelsea winger.

Willian joined Arsenal from Chelsea on a free transfer last summer but has failed to hit the same heights he once achieved in the Blue side of London.

With only one goal all season, Willian has largely been overlooked in Arsenal’s frontline, leaving his future in doubt.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the winger, along with countrymen David Luiz, is looking to leave the club.

Also Read: Russia: Moses Screamer Helps Spartak Moscow Secure Champions League Spot ; Ejuke Also On Target For CSKA

Inter Miami were interested in taking him to MLS last year before he opted to remain in England with Arsenal.

And they are joined by other European sides lodging interest in the 32-year-old.

Willian still has two years on his contract so will command a transfer fee, which the Gunners could use to invest further in their squad.

But they do…