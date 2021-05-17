Abraham Disappointed With FA Cup Final Snub

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has admitted he felt hurt missing out on the FA Cup final against Leicester City.

The striker’s partner, Leah Monroe, slammed Thomas Tuchel’s decision prior to kick-off at Wembley, with the Blues going on to lose the match 1-0.

Monroe wrote on social media in a post which was quickly deleted: “How on earth do you make the decision to leave your top goalscorer out of the squad for a final?

“The same person who even scored the goals to actually qualify for this competition? It’s not making any sense whatsoever.”

Having his say on the match, Abraham wrote on Instagram: “It hurts but we still have unfinished business.

“Thank you for your support, good to have you back.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…