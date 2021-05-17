Abraham Marcus Great Asset For Super Eagles -Ikpeba

Former Nigerian forward, Victor Ikpeba has described newly invited Super Eagles midfielder, Abraham Marcus as a big asset for Nigeria.

Marcus was listed among the 31-man squad by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr for the upcoming international friendly game against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on June 4 in Austria.

The game will serve as part of the preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Reacting to his invitation, Ikpeba told Monday Night Football on Supersports, that Marcus will be a great value to the Super Eagles, most especially knowing fully that he’s a left-footer.

“For me, I think ABRAHAM Marcus is the bright asset for the Super Eagles. I have watched him with Feirense in the Portuguese League and I know he will be of great value to the team. He’s a very strong lad and a left-footer.

“Mind you, we don’t enough left-footer and I…