Adegoke, Nse Uko, Okon George Chase Qualification Tickets To Dallas

Edo 2020 National Sports Festival fastest man, Enoch Adegoke and quatermilers Nse Uko Imaobong and Patience Okon-George will have another chance to crack the 10.05 seconds (100m) and 51.35 seconds (400m) qualification standard for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when they file out at the 2021 USTAF Open meet in Dallas,Texas on Tuesday.

The trio will lead a couple of other Nigerian athletes currently on training and qualification tour in the United States of America as the countdown to the June 29 deadline for qualifying for the Games begins.



Adegoke is the fastest home based Nigerian so far this season with his 10.16 performance in January in Akure which topped the World List for a few weeks.

He is also the second fastest Nigerian behind Divine Oduduru who leads the ranking with the 10.05 seconds he ran last month in the United States.



Adegoke needs to match Oduduru’s national top list performance or run faster…