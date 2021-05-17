Alisson Heads Into Liverpool Record  Book With Winner Against West Brom

Alisson Becker made history after his stoppage-time header earned Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 win against relegated West Brom at the Hawthorns in Sunday’s Premier League fixture.

With what was the last kick of the game and with score at 1-1, Alisson left his goal area to join his teammates as they prepare for a corner to be taken by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The corner was eventually taken and Allison outjumped everybody and headed into the back of the net to give the Reds the three vital points.



Alisson is now the first goalkeeper ever to score a competitive goal in Liverpool’s entire club history since they were founded in 1892.

West Brom had taken the lead on 15 minutes after Hal Robson-Kanu broke the defensive line and tucked the ball into the far corner.

And in the 33rd minute Mohamed Salah equalised for Liverpool after his curler ended in the back of the net.

The win means…