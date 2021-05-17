Aluko Congratulates ‘Exceptional’ Oshoala, Barca Teammates On Women’s UCL Title Win Vs Chelsea

Former England women’s international Eniola Aluko has congratulated Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates over their UEFA Champions League final win against Chelsea on Sunday.

Barcelona claimed their first ever Champions League title after thrashing Chelsea 4-0.

It is a double for the team as they have already wrapped up the Spanish women’s league.

It is an historic win as Barcelona are now the first club to win both the men’s and women’s Champions League.

Reflecting on the game Aluko, a former Chelsea player, advised the London club to learn from Barcelona who lost in the final in 2019.

She wrote on Twitter:”Commiserations @ChelseaFCW tonight. Congrats to an exceptional @FCBfemeni Tough to see. Chelsea beaten by a Barcelona team who were clearly better for their UWCL final loss experience 2 years ago. The same can apply to Chelsea – learn from tonight use it, go again…